Stephen Curry Aiming to Return in First Round of the Playoffs

Stephen Curry hopes to prove Steve Kerr‘s proclamation that “there’s no way” the two-time MVP will play in the first round of the playoffs wrong.

Curry has a left knee Grade 2 MCL sprain, and the Golden State Warriors will re-evaluate him in three weeks.

Stephen Curry aims to "prove what Coach said wrong," return for first round of playoffs. More from @janiemccap: https://t.co/0V9rcs972T pic.twitter.com/Bj8MCvo21g — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 26, 2018

Curry returned from a six-game absence due to a right ankle injury Friday night only to hurt his left knee.

Per the AP: