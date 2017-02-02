Prior to the Warriors-Hornets game on Wednesday, Stephen Curry tossed a ball to his father, Dell Curry, who spun around and nailed a 40-foot three-pointer off the glass.
Steph couldn’t believe that his old man—wearing a suit and without any warm up—made the shot.
Dell, a noted three-point marksman during his day, shot over 40 percent from three over his career, and led the NBA in three-point field-goal percentage (47.6) during the 1998-99 season.
