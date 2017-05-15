The long threes, the quick release, the playground handles. Stephen Curry has dominated the game of basketball in a unique way.

Curry says that he never viewed himself as a game-changing player—he just plays the game in his own way.

In an interview with David Feherty of the Golf Channel, Curry used words like “whimsical” and “creative” to describe his style of play.

Curry: You can define dominant in a lot of different ways. People ask me, ‘How do you do what you do at your size?’ I do it a different way with my shooting ability and whatnot. But you kind of do it by accident, don’t you? Curry: I wouldn’t call it by accident. It’s really just how I play. It’s how I’ve played since I was 9 years old playing AAU basketball. I like to have fun. I have a kind of whimsical style to it. It’s very creative.

The full interview—which was taped on March 9—will air at 9 p.m. EST on Monday.

