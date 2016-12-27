Kyrie Irving broke the Golden State Warriors’ hearts with a dagger on Christmas, and Stephen Curry was visibly sulking on the bench with a towel draped over his head.



Steph Curry admits frustration on being off the floor during late Kyrie jumper pic.twitter.com/oxIp7FOHp5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2016

(In Game 7 of the NBA Finals last June, Curry was defending Irving as he drilled the decisive three-pointer to seal the Cleveland Cavaliers’ improbable championship victory.)

Steph says he needs to be more aggressive in looking for his own shot.



Steph Curry: "I can't have 11 shots. I gotta get more looks at the rim. That's nobody's fault." pic.twitter.com/izoJXznk41 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2016

