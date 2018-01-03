Stephen Curry followed up his 38-point return to the Warriors last week with a 32-point game against the Mavericks that included a game-winning three with three seconds to go.

Just nine seconds before, Harrison Barnes converted a layup to tie the game at 122, completing a double-digit comeback for the Mavs. Curry got the ball after that and calmly walked the ball up the court. There was no question what was coming next:

Curry’s 32 were a game high, and it came on 11-19 shooting with six threes and eight assists. Full highlights here: