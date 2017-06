Warriors guard Stephen Curry kept the mood light before Game 2 of the NBA Finals by dancing with his daughter, Riley, to Keith Frankin’s “Brighter Day”.

After stealing the spotlight during several 2015 Finals postgame pressers, 4-year-old Riley has mostly been making adorable appearances behind the scenes (via Ayesha Curry’s instagram).

RELATED:

Stephen Curry: ‘I Always Wanted to Be Like Allen Iverson’