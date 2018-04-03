Stephen Curry: James Harden ‘Leader in the Clubhouse’ for MVP

by April 03, 2018
141

If Stephen Curry had an MVP vote this year, it would go to James Harden.

Curry says Harden has been “leading the charge all year,” and also gave props to the remarkable seasons LeBron James and Anthony Davis have enjoyed.

Steph’s teammate Kevin Durant also gives the edge to Harden in the MVP race.

Per CBS Sports:

“This year you’ve got James, who’s been leading the charge all year, getting that Houston team playing at a high level,” Curry said.

“He’s taken his game to another level, so it’s been fun to watch until you play against him. I think he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to the vote, but you’ve got Anthony Davis — LeBron [James] has been playing amazing.”

  
