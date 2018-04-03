Stephen Curry: James Harden ‘Leader in the Clubhouse’ for MVP

If Stephen Curry had an MVP vote this year, it would go to James Harden.

"It is never easy and this year will be more of the same."@StephenCurry30 sits down with @sportsreiter to talk about the NBA Playoffs on Reiter's Block. Catch the rest of the show on CBS Sports HQ. https://t.co/fFEpW53Xlg pic.twitter.com/NTVmsQscrj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2018

Curry says Harden has been “leading the charge all year,” and also gave props to the remarkable seasons LeBron James and Anthony Davis have enjoyed.

Steph’s teammate Kevin Durant also gives the edge to Harden in the MVP race.

