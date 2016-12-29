Stephen Curry paid tribute to LaMelo Ball by casually pointing to a spot well beyond the three-point line, before launching the inevitable splash Wednesday night.

Curry finished with 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the Golden State Warriors’ 121-111 win against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

The NBA’s reigning MVP gave a shoutout to the 15-year-old high school star in his postgame remarks.





“I did. I did. That was some confidence right there.” Curry said, when asked if he saw the viral clip featuring Ball. “I wonder if he’s done it before and missed it. This is the highlight-driven generation. That right there was pretty unbelievable. For him to call his shot like Babe Ruth then knock it down like nothing happened. Shout out to him.”

