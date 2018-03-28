Stephen Jackson: Gregg Popovich Behind the Kawhi Leonard Drama

According to former Spurs forward Stephen Jackson, head coach Gregg Popovich is pulling the strings in the ongoing Kawhi Leonard saga.

Jackson says Pop likely pushed for a players-only meeting, during which San Antonio’s players reportedly implored Leonard to return from right quadriceps tendinopathy rehab.

"I lost a lot of respect for Tony… They don't just say things without talking to Pop." — @DaTrillStak5 calls out the Spurs for how they're dealing with Kawhi Leonard #Herdin60 pic.twitter.com/MtBtC1AkFa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 27, 2018

Cap’n Jack added that he “lost a lot of respect” for Tony Parker, who is believed to have spear-headed the meeting.

Per The Express-News: