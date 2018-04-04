Struggling Paul George Says His Shot ‘Feels Funny’

by April 04, 2018
429

Paul George thinks there’s something off mechanically with his jumper, and says he needs to do a better job of helping Russell Westbrook carry the load for the OKC Thunder.

George shot a woeful 5-for-19 in Tuesday night’s 111-107 loss to the visiting Golden State Warriors.

PG has made just 28.9 percent of his three-point attempts since the All-Star break, and shot 37.1 percent overall.

Per ESPN:

“There’s something mechanical in my shot,” he said. “I’ve had struggles throughout the season and my career of shooting, but it’s all just been about not making shots. I don’t know what it is. It feels funny. Shooting the ball feels funny. So I’m going to work with the trainers and try and figure that out. But I don’t feel myself shooting the ball right now.”

George complained about tightness in his right forearm early in the season and received treatment for it periodically. In late January, though, George said the tightness had gone down and he was feeling comfortable again. Throughout his career, George has been streaky with his shooting, but he said this stretch is different.

“It’s just my shooting, period,” George said. “I don’t know what’s stiff, what’s tight. Something’s going on in my shooting.”

 
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
1,822
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Guarantees a Playoff Spot for OKC

6 days ago
1,309
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly in Line for a One-Year Deal

6 days ago
5,449
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Shrugs Off Crunch Time Struggles

1 week ago
287
NBA

Russell Westbrook Joins Exclusive 100 Triple-Doubles Club

3 weeks ago
586
NBA

Russell Westbrook Notches 99th Career Triple-Double

3 weeks ago
348

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Richardson’s NBA Journey Began In A Football Town

28 mins ago
81

NBA Kicks of the Night

37 mins ago
129

Shaq: Penny And I ‘Definitely Would Have Gotten’ NBA Title If We Stayed Together

1 hour ago
186
lebron james cj mccollum 76ers

CJ McCollum: LeBron-to-Philly ‘A Bigger Possibility Than People Think’

1 hour ago
2,457

Frank Vogel: ‘I Was Surprised That I Wasn’t’ Offered Knicks’ Coaching Job In...

1 hour ago
180