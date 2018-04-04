Struggling Paul George Says His Shot ‘Feels Funny’

Paul George thinks there’s something off mechanically with his jumper, and says he needs to do a better job of helping Russell Westbrook carry the load for the OKC Thunder.

Paul George said he’s taking the loss on himself. “I’ve got to do a better job of helping Russ.” pic.twitter.com/5i2Zcv5HCJ — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 4, 2018

Paul George said he has something “mechanical” going on with his shot. “I don’t feel like myself shooting the ball right now.” pic.twitter.com/f9hq83YGnA — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 4, 2018

George shot a woeful 5-for-19 in Tuesday night’s 111-107 loss to the visiting Golden State Warriors.

PG has made just 28.9 percent of his three-point attempts since the All-Star break, and shot 37.1 percent overall.

Per ESPN: