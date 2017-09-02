With a floating pass over the top of the Washington Mystics’ defense in last night’s first quarter, Sue Bird moved into the number one spot on the WNBA’s all-time assists list.
With this assist — No. 2⃣6⃣0⃣0⃣ — @S10Bird surpassed @TichaPenicheiro as the #WNBA all-time leader in assists! #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/VhTY7EluHw
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 2, 2017
Bird wrapped up last night’s game, a 110-106 loss, with a season-high 13 dimes, giving her a career total of 2,610. She leapfrogged the legendary Ticha Penicheiro, who finished her 15-year-career with 2,599 helpers.
Bird, also in her 15th season, is currently averaging a career-best 6.6 assists per game. Watch the record-setting dime above.
Bird x Penicheiro!
Watch the top two #WNBA leaders in assists WORK. #WatchMeWork #WNBAvault pic.twitter.com/Y1jsdJruhE
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 2, 2017
