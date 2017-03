In his almost eight years in the League, Taj Gibson is only 3-34 from three-point range. Before being traded to the Thunder last week, Gibson was 2-12 from outside the arc this season for the Bulls, the most he’s made and attempted in his career.

It’s time to update the highlight reel. Peep the video above to see Gibson nail the best three-pointer of his career.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto