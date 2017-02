The Hawks were down by 20 in the fourth quarter. James Harden had torched them for 18 in the third. The Houston crowd was on fire and things looked like they wouldn’t end well for the Atlanta.

Then Tim Hardaway Jr. went off. He scored 23 in the fourth quarter, the first time since Joe Johnson in 2008 that a Hawk has had a 20-point quarter. He finished with 33, a career-high, for the game on 12-18 shooting in 33 minutes.