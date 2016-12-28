There aren’t many players in the senior class more sought after than Kevin Knox and the 6-foot-9 wing showed why during opening night at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Not only did he drop a video game like 38 points and 17 rebounds against Cary, but he hit a three pointer at the buzzer to take Tampa Catholic one game closer in the winner’s bracket.

With his squad trailing 69-68, Knox dribbled the length of the court and calmly hit a pull-up three in front of the sold out crowd at Broughton High School. Impacting the game with his NBA athleticism, deep shooting ability, and versatile D, Kevin’s performance was easily the most dominant of the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

Having narrowed his list to UNC, Duke, Kentucky, Florida State, and Kansas, Kevin has firmly established himself as the nation’s top small forward still left on the board.

Big thanks to our guys at Ballislife for the video