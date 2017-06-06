Highly ranked class of 2019 point guard Cole Anthony is the son of former NBA player and current TV analyst Greg Anthony.

The young fella might be bound for the League as well, given his insane handles and surprising bounce. Peep his highlights from the 2017 Pangos All-American Camp above via Ballislife.

The potential is scary. Stay glued to SLAM for more updates.

Related

Cole Anthony Earns Most Outstanding Player Award at the 2017 Pangos All-American Camp

WATCH: Greg Anthony’s 10th Grade Son, Cole, Is Up Next In NYC