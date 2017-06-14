Stephon Marbury’s movie, My Other Home, is scheduled to release next month in China. Starbury plays himself in the flick, and it chronicles his rise from Coney Island to the NBA to China. Besides cameos from Allen Iverson and Baron Davis, veteran actor Frankie Faison is also in the movie. Faison’s known for acting in The Wire, Silence of the Lambs, Luke Cage and a whole bunch of other movies and shows.

Check out the trailer for My Other Home up top. Looks like the movie’s going to be legitimately good.

Video courtesy of Chun Wu