IMG Academy’s Trevon Duval is one of the most explosive players on the high school level and is a consensus top-5 recruit in the class of 2017. Over the weekend, Duval shut down the Roselle Catholic (NJ) gym with a flurry of dunks, including an absurd tomahawk after leaving his defender in the dust:

Duval lead IMG to a 77-65 win over The Patrick School (NJ). The sought-after point guard is scheduled to visit Duke this week and will reportedly visit Arizona at the end of the month. Duval also lists Baylor, Kansas and Seton Hall as finalists.

