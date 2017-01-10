UCLA has been pretty good this year, if you haven’t noticed yet. And based on the group of commits they have for 2017, they won’t be too bad next season either. One of the recruits that Bruins fans will be excited to watch next season will be Jaylen Hands, a 6-3 Southern Californian, who is highly-touted for his explosiveness and overall scoring prowess. Don’t believe us? Just watch the video above, where Hands almost jumps over a defender on his way up for a one-handed jam. Luckily for the defender, he got out of the way just in time to avoid being posterized by the future Bruin.