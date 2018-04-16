Victor Oladipo: Dan Gilbert’s Paul George Comment ‘Added Fuel to the Fire’

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert criticized the Pacers’ trade of Paul George to OKC last summer, an opinion that “added fuel to the fire” as Victor Oladipo led Indiana past Cleveland in Game 1 Sunday.

Oladipo says he was aware of Dan Gilbert’s comment last summer that #Pacers could have done better in George trade. “You could say it fueled the fire.”#Cavs pic.twitter.com/RC2moSBjea — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 15, 2018

Oladipo hung 32 points on the Cavs in a 98-80 upset victory.

Oladipo believes his team has a real shot at winning the first-round playoff series.

