The Thunder beat the Cavs tonight, 118-109. Russell Westbrook had his 26th triple-double of the season, registering 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He got his tenth assist by dishing to Victor Oladipo who had a free rim in front of him. Instead of hammering a huge dunk, Vic, well, watch the video above.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto