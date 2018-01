It doesn’t get much crazier than this.

On Friday night, Evanston high school topped Maine South, 45-44, on this absurd full-court game-winning heave at the buzzer by freshman Blake Peters.

Epic game-winning shot at the @Maine_South vs. @ETHSports game! Evanston beat Maine South on last-second shot on WCIU’s Game of the Week. Watch the entire game at 1PM on The U Too! pic.twitter.com/hjaKw7TOwV — WCIU, The U (@wciu) January 27, 2018

WOW.