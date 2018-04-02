Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall

Vince Carter was visibly distraught following Patrick McCraw’s scary fall Saturday night in Sacramento, and apologized to the Warriors for his role in causing the 22-year-old’s lumbar spine contusion.

The 41-year-old was “really hard on himself” according to Kings rookie teammate De’Aaron Fox, and told reporters he hoped McCaw would be OK.

Vince Carter 'hard on himself' after scary collision that left McCaw's legs numbhttps://t.co/xEtdoDryYp — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) April 1, 2018

McCaw was released from the hospital Sunday after tests indicated no structural damage or problems with his nervous system.

Per the Sac Bee: