Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall

by April 02, 2018
893

Vince Carter was visibly distraught following Patrick McCraw’s scary fall Saturday night in Sacramento, and apologized to the Warriors for his role in causing the 22-year-old’s lumbar spine contusion.

The 41-year-old was “really hard on himself” according to Kings rookie teammate De’Aaron Fox, and told reporters he hoped McCaw would be OK.

McCaw was released from the hospital Sunday after tests indicated no structural damage or problems with his nervous system.

Per the Sac Bee:

“I just hope he’s OK,” Carter said. “I play this game because I love it and enjoy it, not to see young guys get hurt. He has a bright future. I just hate to see it.”

That it was an accident didn’t give Carter any solace.

“You can tell me whatever, it was an accident, whatever, I just don’t like to see it,” Carter said. “I don’t like to see him sitting there in pain saying he can’t feel his lower half. I don’t know. It doesn’t sit well with me.”

Rookie teammate De’Aaron Fox said Carter was “really hard on himself” about the situation.

“I know Vince’s spirit and his heart and I don’t believe it was intentional at all,” said Warriors forward Kevin Durant. “It looked like he was just caught in the middle of wanting to get in the play and wanting to move out of the way. Pat was just coming so fast and it was just an unfortunate play. Nobody in our locker room thinks Vince did that on purpose.”

    
