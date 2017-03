40-year-old Vince Carter made his first start of the season tonight, helping the Grizzlies to a 113-93 win against the Bucks. He’s been averaging 7.7 points per game this season, his third with the Grizzlies. He made the most of the start, pouring in 24 points on 8-8 shooting, including 6 made three’s and a reverse dunk. He may be old, but he’s still one of the best players in the world.