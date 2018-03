Instead of visiting the White House, the Warriors celebrated their 2017 title at the National Museum of African American History and Culture with some local kids.

In a video by Uninterrupted, Draymond Green tells the young guests: “Seeing you guys be able to learn and see a smile on your face means more […] than any White House visit can ever mean.”

