Fifteen-year-old Fran Belibi made history on Friday night when she became the first girl in Colorado high school basketball history to dunk a basketball. The Regis Jesuit High School sophomore stole the ball at halfcourt, lead the break and threw it down with ease on the way to the record books:

First Colorado HS Girls Dunk in history. Fran Belibi 15 yr old soph. Regis Jesuit HS #SCtop10 @coloradopreps @9NEWSSports @COSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/793MFUtsEF — RJHS Girls BBall (@RJHSGDBball) January 7, 2017

The 6-1 Belibi told the Aurora Sentinel that she “didn’t expect to dunk:”

“I didn’t expect it to be honest with you,” said Belibi, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “I don’t know, I just did it,” she added. “I didn’t realize it went in until I heard the crowd and heard the snap (of the rim). Then I definitely heard my teammates. I think the crowd definitely understands the importance behind it — the first girl to dunk — but it was completely unexpected. “Girls don’t dunk.”

