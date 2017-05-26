This was long overdue.
On Thursday night in Los Angeles, rapper Post Malone had the opportunity to meet one of his idols, Allen Iverson, the man who inspired his breakout hit “White Iverson.”
The two jammed out to the 2015 anthem that pays homage to Iverson’s basketball legacy. Via IG/theofficialai3:
"White Iverson" came on while Post Malone was hanging out with Allen Iverson [NSFW]
(📹: @alleniverson) pic.twitter.com/RSy6hBKnTg
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2017
Congrats to Post!
RELATED:
Post Malone’s “White Iverson” is the best basketball-inspired hip-hop song in recent memory. Or…ever?
Commentscomments powered by Disqus