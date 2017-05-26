This was long overdue.

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, rapper Post Malone had the opportunity to meet one of his idols, Allen Iverson, the man who inspired his breakout hit “White Iverson.”

The two jammed out to the 2015 anthem that pays homage to Iverson’s basketball legacy. Via IG/theofficialai3:

Congrats to Post!

