The first edition of the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic is going down this week in AI’s hometown of Hampton, Virginia. While the all-star game is taking place on Friday night, the player festivities began on Wednesday for the 24 Class of 2017 blue chippers partaking in this year’s showcase. The players, which include Duke commit Gary Trent Jr, Kentucky signee Quade Green, UCLA bound wing Kris Wilkes and UNC commit Jalek Felton, among many others, spent some time in the gym with Iverson on Wednesday, when they ran a scrimmage, partook in a slam dunk contest and even played king of the court.

On Thursday, the guys will take part in an awards banquet and dinner with Iverson and will also visit a local Hampton/Newport News Boys & Girls Club.

Check out the video above for a recap of Day 1 from the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.