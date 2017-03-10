The Timberwolves are now two games out of the eighth seed in the West and Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns are balling. Since losing Zach LaVine to an ACL tear on February 4, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 27 points a game. Towns is going for 27 points and 13 rebounds. It took them a while, but the Wolves are getting used to Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style and it’s resulting in wins.

Minnesota came up with their second win against the Warriors in the past two seasons. Tonight, Wiggins put in 24 and Towns had 23. They handed the Warriors their second losing streak of the season, outplaying Golden State in the clutch.