Andrew Wiggins knows he can dunk on anybody. In just this season alone, he’s posterized 7-footers Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, JaVale McGee and now Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Perhaps more impressive than Wiggins’ in-game dunking acumen is his blossoming overall ability as a scorer.

He dropped 41 points on Wednesday’s win against Denver (and 40 on Tuesday against Cleveland) and hasn’t scored under 21 points since January 17.

