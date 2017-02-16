Andrew Wiggins knows he can dunk on anybody. In just this season alone, he’s posterized 7-footers Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, JaVale McGee and now Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Perhaps more impressive than Wiggins’ in-game dunking acumen is his blossoming overall ability as a scorer.

He dropped 41 points on Wednesday’s win against Denver (and 40 on Tuesday against Cleveland) and hasn’t scored under 21 points since January 17.

Andrew Wiggins with the poster on the Joker. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gLA1neAHpt — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

