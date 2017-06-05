The Ball family hit up Flight Club in LA to discuss a wide range of topics with Complex. Lonzo said that he designed his sneaker in “three, four hours.” Melo’s favorite sneaker is the Kobe 8. Gelo’s favorite color is green. LaVar doesn’t care if he only sells 50 pairs of the ZO2s, saying, “I’m not obsessed with the sale. Zo’s shoe is symbolic.” LaVar also touched on the Yeezy’s, asking Complex‘s Joe La Puma, “Did Kanye slam dunk or crossover for that shoe to come out?”

Watch above to see the family drop over $2,000 and talk about Big Baller Brand.

Video courtesy of Complex