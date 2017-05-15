Bol Bol and Shareef O’Neal are currently dominating at Nike’s EYBL, playing together for Cal Supreme. Their latest game, a 40-point win over Meanstreets, came in front of the Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq watched his son, and Manute Bol’s son, easily put in work, dunking everything. Bol pulled off an in-game eastbay like it was a layup.

O’Neal, who’s graduating in 2018, has already committed to Arizona. Bol, also graduating in ’18, is fielding offers from, among others, St. John’s, UCLA, Kentucky and Arizona.

Watch them get buckets in the video above.

Video courtesy of Ballislife