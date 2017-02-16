The Cleveland Cavaliers got in the Valentine’s Day spirit on Wednesday and sang Whitney Houston’s classic, “I Will Always Love You”.

Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson Iman Shumpert, Jordan McRae and Kay Felder all took a shot at the famous refrain and (predictably) to little success.

😂😂 Uncle Drew got talent. pic.twitter.com/gf2BDeFkw8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

Not for nothing, Kyrie was the one Cavalier who held a note the best. Unlce Drew… a man of many talents.

