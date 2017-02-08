Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene has been literally unstoppable this season. The 5-9 guard, who leads the nation with 30.7 points per game, was at it again last night and lit up Ohio University with 41 points. The scoring output marked the fifth time this season he has scored at least 40 points in a game.

While Keene is putting up massive numbers, there is a chance that the Chippewas will miss the NCAA Tournament. The team has won five out its last six and rank first in the West division of the MAC, but trail Akron who is currently 20-4 overall and 10-1 in conference. In what is likely a one-bid conference, the Chippewas will have to win the conference tournament to dance in March. We’re here for it.

Related

Let It Fly — Feature Story on Marcus Keene

WATCH: Marcus Keene Drops 50