In one of the most bizarre incidents to happen during an NBA game, Charles Oakley began shoving arena security at Madison Square Garden and had to be carried off the court.

Oakley was reportedly put in handcuffs and was heard shouting, “This is bullshit, [Knicks owner James] Dolan did this!”

Oakley with cuffs on yelling that this 'is bull shit, Dolan did this.' Phil trying to calm him down — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) February 9, 2017

Knicks president Phil Jackson came to the scene to try to calm Oakley down as the NYPD arrested Oakley.

After Oakley was detained, the Knicks released a statement which said, “He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

