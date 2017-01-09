Chris Bosh just spoke to us about how much he loves playing the guitar. He easily rattled off the names of the legends who have influenced him. He mentioned BB King, Freddy King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix. But he left off one name–Buddy Guy. Buddy’s one of the last blues OGs, a relic from a bygone era that still kicks ass on the mic and the neck.

Thanks to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Snapchat accounts, we get to see CB jam with the 80-year-old Guy (hold up, pay your respect to a man who’s still storming around with his guitar after 80 years). We can safely say that CB can actually play a lil’ bit of guitar, too. Check out the videos below for proof.

