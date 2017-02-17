The #BBVARisingStars Game is always a fun way to see who can nail the most three-pointers and who can have the most ridiculous dunks.

The other great thing about All-Star Weekend is that the entire basketball world gets together in one place. And the likelihood of having Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook sit next to each other skyrockets up to an inevitability. Throw in CJ McCollum, who majored in journalism at Lehigh, patrolling the sidelines for TNT and you have the makings of a great moment.

Watch the video above to see CJ, Kyrie and Russ chop it up about the three-point contest, fashion and letting the world see another side of Mr. Triple-Double.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto