Class of 2017 Trevon Duval is the real deal. He proved that in three games at City of Palms, displaying both his court vision and ability to get buckets.

Duval led IMG Academy to third place in the tournament, as they defeated St. Patrick School from New Jersey. The electric point guard has yet to commit and is still posting a top-5 of Duke, Baylor, Kansas, Arizona, and Seton Hall.

(H/T BallisLife)

