There are many unorthodox methods that coaches use to get their message across to players, but this one might be the most hilarious but mercilessly of them all. A coach of a grade school team was trying to get one of his players to realize that he was driving to the wrong basket. Noticing that the kid wasn’t listening, the coach ends up running onto the court and blocking his own player’s shot to prevent him from making the basket. The emphatic rejection has gone viral since being posted on Twitter on Thursday. No word yet on what the score was or how much time was left to garner such extreme measures from the coach.