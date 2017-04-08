DeMar DeRozan’s season averages for 2016-17: career-high 27 points per game, career-high 5.3 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game. With Kyle Lowry playing in only 57 games this year because of injuries, DeRozan’s been able to shine.

DeRozan’s become an unstoppable scorer. He’s scored at least 30 points 31 times this season, which is a Raptors franchise record, passing Vince Carter (2000-01 season). For context, the only other players to score 30 points in a game at least 30 times are James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Isaiah Thomas.

Tonight, DeRozan continued his bucket-getting ways by hitting the Heat for 38 points. He shot 14-32, adding 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in their 96-94 win. Watch those highlights above.