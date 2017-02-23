After last weekend’s All-Star Game, DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. It happened quickly and anticipation has been high for Boogie, who said the Kings’ “dishonesty” was tough to deal with. With all the emotions and expectations, though, Cousins came out and quickly, and calmly, drilled his first two jumpers.

DeMarcus is off to a good start with the Pels. pic.twitter.com/kn6IbFSwDR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 24, 2017