It has been a rough stretch for the Knicks, to say the least. They lost another heartbreaker today as Dennis Schroder buried the game-winning three-pointer with just over 22 seconds remaining. Peep the highlight above.

New York had a chance to win the game, but failed to convert a couple of opportunities on their final possession:

Schroder had 28 points for the game. Carmelo had 30 for the Knicks, who have fallen in 11 of their last 13.

