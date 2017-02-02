North Carolina State freshman Dennis Smith Jr is sitting atop 2017 draft boards and once again showed why in last night’s game against Syracuse. The phenom put together a 13-point, 15-assist, 11-rebound performance, but the Wolfpack fell short against the Orange in overtime. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Smith Jr has more 15-assist games this season than the rest of the NCAA combined:

Dennis Smith Jr. (@PackMensBball) has two 15-assist games this season after recording one Wednesday. The rest of Division I has one. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2017

Check the highlights above.

Related

Dennis Smith Jr Leads NC State Over Duke