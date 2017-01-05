In a draft class loaded with talented point guards, North Carolina State star Dennis Smith Jr. is making a case as the best of the bunch. Last night against Virginia Tech, Smith notched the first triple-double during ACC play in the school’s history with a 27-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist outing. The Wolfpack beat the Hokies 104-78.

Smith told The Fayetteville Observer that he didn’t even know he was close to getting a triple-double when he ripped down his tenth rebound:

“They (crowd) were more aware than I was,’’ Smith said. “That’s what was funny about it. I was just playing ball. I was going up to get a rebound because I was there.’’

Check the highlights above.

Related

WATCH: Dennis Smith Jr is the Nation’s Top Point Guard