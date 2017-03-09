One of the best storylines of 2017 has been Dion Waiters‘ transformation into one of the most clutch players in the NBA.

On Wednesday night, Waiters did what he’s done best with the game on the line: get buckets.

Dion Waiters with the dagger. pic.twitter.com/rkf9IWj4bw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 9, 2017

The shot gave the Heat a 105-98 lead with 45 seconds left, and Miami cruised to a 108-101 victory.

