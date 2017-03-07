Dirk Nowitzki reached 30,000 points tonight in grand fashion- scoring 20 points in 13 minutes, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach the 30K milestone. Dirk was unconscious from the field in the first quarter:
Well that's quite a start for the 🐐!! 6 more points to go!! pic.twitter.com/UF3DcYt9Wp
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 8, 2017
Dirk received props from fellow NBA players on Twitter:
Congrats @swish41 !!!#legend https://t.co/xo2fZ1mtTx
— Beno Udrih (@BenoUdrih1) March 8, 2017
Congrats DIRK!! #legend
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 8, 2017
Congrats my brother @swish41 #30K career points. Amazing 🙏🏻
— Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) March 8, 2017
Congrats to @swish41 !!! 30K
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) March 8, 2017
