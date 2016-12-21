When discussing the top guards in the NBA, don’t forget to mention Isaiah Thomas’ name. The shortest player in the L went off against the Grizzlies last night, going for 44 points on 10-16 shooting to lead Boston to a 112-109 overtime win in Memphis.

“I just told myself to be a little more aggressive and look for my shot a little more,” Thomas told ESPN after the game. “I wasn’t trying to get 40, but I knew I needed to be more aggressive.”

Check the highlights above.

All Gas, No Breaks — SLAM 202 feature story on Isaiah Thomas