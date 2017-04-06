After tonight’s game, the Bulls are in seventh place with their 39-40 record. The Pacers have the same record but have lost two of their three games against Chicago this season, which means they’re in the eighth seed. Miami’s half a game behind, sitting at 38-40.

While the race for the East’s remaining playoff seeds will likely continue until next Wednesday, the last day of the regular season, Jimmy Butler did his part tonight to help the Bulls move a little bit closer to clinching.

Butler had his second triple-double of the season, going for 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Bulls’ 102-90 win against the Sixers. Watch the highlights of Buckets getting buckets in the video above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins