Jordan Brand broke new ground today by signing Guo Ailun, the first player from the Chinese Basketball Association to ever wear the Jumpman. The 23-year-old point guard joins a stacked roster of talent at the Brand. Most namely, Michael Jordan.

Watch the video above to see His Airness welcome the young point guard to the Brand, saying, “You are the first. Countless have dreamed of this. Represent them. Represent me. Represent yourself.”

Video courtesy of Jordan