Lakers forward Julius Randle plays the game very physical. The Houston Rockets found that out the hard way on Wednesday.

Randle threw elbows to the head of both Clint Capela and Ryan Anderson in rapid succession.

Julius Randle takes out two Rockets on one play. pic.twitter.com/LhO4EBYWpb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2017

Randle finished the game with a season-high 32 points on 13-17 shooting with 8 rebounds.