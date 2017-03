Freshman Josh Jackson put the exclamation point on Kansas’ 90-70 victory over Michigan State with a nasty drive and throw down. Peep the highlight below.

rachelcrader: Watch that huge dunk by KU’s Josh Jackson again here –> CBS 60 Minutes https://t.co/bDbz45InaF pic.twitter.com/ctEKPAzyrI — FanNewsClips (@FanNewsClips) March 19, 2017

Jackson had 23 points for the game. On to the Sweet 16!